Response by King Willem-Alexander following the violence against Israeli football supporters in Amsterdam
“I have spoken with President Herzog about events in Amsterdam last night. I told him how shocked my wife and I were by the violence against Israeli supporters who are guests in our country. We must not look away from antisemitic behaviour on our streets. History has taught us how intimidation goes from bad to worse, with horrific consequences. Jewish people must feel safe in the Netherlands, everywhere and at all times. We embrace them all and hold them close.” – King Willem-Alexander